Chandigarh, Mar 22 (PTI) Wheat procurement will begin from April 1 across Haryana and the state government will purchase the crop in 410 mandis.

"The number of mandis has been increased so that farmers do not face any inconvenience in selling their wheat crops. With this, the farmers will be able to sell the crop by visiting the nearest procurement centre," Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Tuesday.

Also Read | China Plane Crash: What We Know So Far About the China Eastern Plane Crash in Guangxi Region.

Apart from this, preparations are going on in full swing for a comprehensive arrangement in the mandis for procurement of crops, an official statement quoted him as saying.

Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, said that during the Rabi season 2022-23, the procurement of wheat would be done by Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Hafed, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and Food Corporation of India.

Also Read | Punjab: Services of 35,000 Contractual Employees To Be Regularised, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

He said that 64 mandis have been set up for wheat procurement in Sirsa district. Similarly, 51 in Fatehabad, 41 in Kaithal, 35 in Jind, 29 in Hisar, 24 in Sonipat, 23 each in Karnal and Kurukshetra, 15 in Ambala, 13 each in Palwal and Yamunanagar, 12 in Panipat, 11 in Bhiwani, 10 each in Jhajjar and Rohtak, 8 in Dadri, 6 in Faridabad, 6 in Mahendragarh, 5 each in Gurugram and Nuh and 3 each in Panchkula and Rewari.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)