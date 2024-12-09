Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) World Hindu Economic Forum 2024 will be held this month in the country's financial capital with an aim to encourage the Hindu community to embrace entrepreneurship and influence policy narrative, organisers said on Monday.

The latest edition of the World Hindu Economic Forum will be held at a famous convention centre in the BKC business district starting Friday, they added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Gujarat counterpart Bhupendra Patel, Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be among the speakers at the event.

Ravikant Mishra, the secretary of the organising committee said tendencies of being contented at finding a job and blaming the government for not creating sufficient jobs are taking root.

When asked if the Hindu community is less excited about entrepreneurship, he said the youth is less enthused, and hence, it will be an objective to make Hindu job creators.

He also said that the forum, which has been held since 2012, will also come up with policy suggestions and cited the need to promote true innovation by the government rather than the copy-paste jobs that people do under the guise of innovation.

Industry lobby groupings like CII and Ficci represent only a few people and the WHEF will carry the voice of all the Hindu entrepreneurs, Mishra added.

There is also a need for the Hindus to influence the narrative, he said, pointing to the World Economic Forum's successes at the global level.

Another organiser also pointed out how successful the Jews are as a community when it comes to exerting influence on the world stage, and added that the Hindus also need to get inspired by them.

A slew of corporate leaders, including officials from Axis Bank, L&T, Bharat Forge and state-owned LIC will be among the speakers at the forum.

