Dehradun, May 30 (PTI) The establishment of Centre for Hindu Studies at the Doon University here is getting positive response from academicians and students as the varsity is set to start the department from the 2025-26 session.

University student Anjali Suyal said, "Even today people understand the Bhagavad Gita in different ways. If the Department of Hindu Studies opens here, then students will be able to study it in a systematic way."

Another student, Anushka, said that concepts like 'meditation' and 'counselling' are the gifts of Indian culture, which are being adopted by western countries today.

She said, "Such courses will connect the youth to their roots."

University Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal said that under this department, not only will there be subjects like Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas and Indian philosophy, but it is being prepared with a 'multi-disciplinary' approach so that students can get a comprehensive understanding.

MA Hindu Studies will start in the department from the 2025-26 session, in which admission will be given on 20 seats in the first phase.

"Indian knowledge tradition has an important place in national education. It is reflected in the curriculum but now there is a need to teach and understand it in depth. For this, trained teachers are needed who are well versed in Vedas, Upanishads and philosophy," Dangwal told PTI Videos.

A four-member expert committee has been formed to finalize the format and curriculum of the department, which will visit Doon University on June 3.

Professor HC Purohit, head of the Hindu Studies department at the university, said, “India's cultural heritage has not yet got enough space in education and this department will become a platform for research and study of those neglected aspects."

Experts believe that this course will not only meet the requirements of higher education but it can be expanded to secondary education in future.

The entrance exam for admission to MA Hindu Studies in Doon University will be held on June 22, for which the last date to fill the application is May 31.

Professor Rajesh Bhatt from Psychology Department at the Doon University said that there are limited centres of Hindu Studies in India.

He said, "Its establishment in Doon University will give a new direction to research and develop the ability to explain the difference between imagination and fact."

Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal said that Hindu Studies are taught in many universities in Europe, which proves the global relevance of this subject.

She said, "When departments of Islamic Studies exist in India, the establishment of Hindu Studies is also a justified and necessary step."

Chief Minister Dhami called this initiative historic and said, “With the start of this course in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, the common people will get an opportunity to know and understand the Sanatan tradition.”

