Amaravati, May 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Thursday assured that the TDP-led NDA government will develop all 29 villages under the greenfield capital city of Amaravati.

Addressing a meeting at Inavolu village in Guntur district, the Minister called on Amravati villagers to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting a success.

PM Modi is scheduled to relaunch Amaravati reconstruction works on Friday.

"Amaravati farmers' sacrifices resulted in the formation of the coalition government," said Manohar in a press release, assuring that all the villages which offered land for the greenfield capital city will be developed.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pooled 54,000 acres for Amaravati, out of which 34,281 acres were pooled from 29,881 farmers from these 29 villages.

Further, Manohar exhorted that for a city to develop, it requires an outer ring road, an inner ring road and an airport.

Naidu is eyeing another 40,000 acres to transform Amaravati into a "megacity" with its own "international airport."

On April 15, Municipal Minister P Narayana announced that Naidu is keen to create the megacity by combining adjacent Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, Guntur and Vijayawada with Amaravati.

