New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was apprehended for allegedly selling psychotropic injections of mephentermine illegally without any prescription or licence in south Delhi's KM Pur area, police said on Saturday.

They said 60 such injections were seized from her house.

On December 26, acting on a tip-off, a joint team comprising the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch and the Delhi drug department launched a coordinated operation in Kotla Mubarakpur and nabbed the woman, Nidhi, for selling mephentermine injections to gym-goers illegally without the proper licences, according to a statement.

Authorities believe that Nidhi was involved in the illegal distribution of these injections which are often misused for non-medical purposes, it said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bhisham Singh said when the raid was conducted at Nidhi's residence, around 60 injections of mephentermine were found.

These injections are classified under Schedule-H of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and are not covered under the NDPS Act, Singh said.

The joint team seized these injections and the drug inspector has taken action under section 22/23 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, police said in the statement.

Punishment under these sections is a minimum of three years and a maximum of life imprisonment.

Singh said further investigation is ongoing to identify any potential connections to larger networks involved in drug trafficking.

The police said Nidhi has no prior criminal record. However, her activities of illegally storing and selling psychotropic substances posed a significant threat to public health, particularly among the youth in the area.

