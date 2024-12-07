Budaun (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) A court here sentenced a woman to life imprisonment on Saturday for killing her 15-day-old daughter and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on her.

In February this year, Priyanka threw her newborn daughter into a pond while visiting her maternal home. The body of the infant was later recovered from the pond.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 7, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Additional District Government Advocate Aishwarya Kumar said, "A case in the matter was lodged by the father of the woman. The court of special judge Rinku Jindal convicted the Priyanka."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)