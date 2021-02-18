Agartala, Feb 18 (PTI) A woman head constable of Tripura Police has been suspended for her alleged involvement in drug smuggling racket, a senior police officer said.

After receiving information from many reliable sources, the head constable was suspended and detained on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a drug network, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Law and Order, Subrata Chakraborty said.

"She has been placed under suspension for conducting fair inquiry. She is being interrogated in connection with the case," the police officer said.

A local television channel had aired her purported telephonic conversation with a drug smuggler about purchasing, stockpiling and selling of cannabis. The Biplab Kumar Deb led BJP-IPFT government, which came to power in 2018 in Tripura, has anounced zero tolerance towards drug menace.

