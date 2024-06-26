Ambala, June 26: A woman lost partial vision in her eyes after an unknown bike-borne man allegedly threw some chemical on her here while she was returning home with her family at night, police said on Wednesday. A case has been registered against the accused and efforts are on to nab him, they added. The incident took place on the night of June 22, following which the victim complained of blurred vision, the police said.

When her vision showed no improvement in two-three days, the woman along with her husband reached the Ambala city police station on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against the unknown accused, they said. Meanwhile, the victim, a resident of Ambala City, consulted a private doctor who advised surgery, they added. Bihar Acid Attack: Youth Sustains Burn Injuries on Face After Man Attacks Him With Acid for Meeting Girl in Vaishali.

Describing the incident in the police complaint, the victim said she was returning home from Gurudwara Manji Sahib with her husband and children at around 11 pm on June 22 on a motorcycle. A man coming from the opposite side on a motorcycle threw some chemical at her, which fell on her eyes, the complainant said, adding that the accused fled after the incident. The family could not spot the vehicle plate number as it was dark, the police said. Acid Attack in Delhi: Minor Girl Attacked With Acid in Burari Area, Accused Confesses to ‘Disliking Girls’.

The victim said she lost her partial vision as the chemical entered her eyes, they added. The Ambala City police have registered a case against the unknown person under Section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code and launched a probe.

