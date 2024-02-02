New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Women activists from various parts of the country came together on Friday to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Rani Chennamma's valiant fight against the British and to launch a two-month-long campaign aimed at uniting women against oppression.

The event was organised by Anhad, National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) and supported by Karnataka Rajya Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkuta.

Rani Chennamma (1778–1829), the queen of the erstwhile princely state of Kittur in Karnataka's Belagavi district, fought against the British. She is remembered as a folk hero in Karnataka.

In a joint statement, activist Shabnam Hashmi emphasised the historical significance of Rani Chennamma's resistance and called on women to draw inspiration from her courage.

In today's challenging times, she said, women must resist oppression collectively, taking cues from Rani Chennamma's victory over the powerful British army.

Activist Syeda Hameed echoed Hashmi's sentiments.

Hameed stressed the need for women across the nation to unite to confront the challenges faced by them in contemporary society, according to the statement.

National general secretary of All India Dalit Mahila Adhikar Manch (AIDMAM), Abirami Jothee, expressed concern over "increasing atrocities" against Dalit women and called for their active participation in the movement for dignity.

