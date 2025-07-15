New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The world's merchandise trade grew by 5.3 per cent year-on-year in the January-March quarter of 2025 as imports surged in North America in anticipation of higher tariffs in the US, the WTO said in a statement on Tuesday. Sequentially, global goods trade rose by 3.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2025.

Merchandise trade volume growth in the first quarter was stronger than the WTO's most recent forecast, but its economists expect the pace of expansion to slow later in the year as fully stocked inventories and higher tariffs weigh on import demand, it said.

Also Read | Aadhaar Free Update: Government Requests Parents to Update Children's Aadhaar Biometrics Between Age 5-7, Free of Cost.

It said that North America recorded the strongest quarter-on-quarter import growth of any region by far at 13.4 per cent, followed by Africa at 5.1 per cent, South and Central America and the Caribbean at 3.6 per cent, the Middle East at 3 per cent, Europe at 1.3 per cent, and Asia at 1.1 per cent.

The strongest performance was in office and telecom equipment, followed by chemicals and clothing.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2025: MSRTC To Run 5,000 Special Buses to Konkan From August 23 to September 7, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces; Group Bookings Start July 22.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)