Faridabad, Apr 2 (PTI) A youth drowned to death in the unnaturally formed Sirohi lake here on Tuesday, police said.

He had gone to bathe with his friends in the afternoon and while swimming, he went into the deep water and drowned, police added.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Bhagat colony in Faridabad.

Police also received a purported video of the incident in which Ravi is seen drowning and his friends are laughing and making a video. However, the friends said that they had no idea that Ravi was drowning. But when they realised that Ravi had drowned, they immediately informed police, police said.

About half an hour later, police reached the spot with a diver. The diver took out the body from the lake and informed the family. The family of the deceased has not given any complaint in writing, but has demanded an investigation into the matter, they added.

"The body has been handed over to the relatives after postmortem. A warning board has also been put up, but despite this, people go there to take bath," said Inspector Rajbir, SHO of Dhauj.

