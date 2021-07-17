Dibrugarh, Jul 17 (PTI) The Assam Medical College & Hospital and Yuvraj Singh Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to set up a 100-bedded paediatric ICU to boost critical care treatment for children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation will provide 50 beds in the first instalment, AMCH Principal cum Chief Superintendent Sanjeeb Kakati said.

Out of the 100 beds in the paediatric ICU, 20 will be full-fledged ventilation units, he added.

