New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Quick commerce start-up Zepto has appointed Ramesh Bafna as its new Chief Financial Officer, the company said on Saturday.

Bafna was the chief financial officer of fashion and lifestyle e-commerce firm Myntra.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result of April 15, 2023 at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in; Know Prize Money, Draw Date, And Live Streaming Details.

"To take Zepto public in 2-3 years, we believe we need an incredible CFO and Ramesh is the right person for the job," Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha said.

Also Read | 'Christians Are in Danger, a False Picture', Centre to Supreme Court on Plea Alleging Attacks on Minority.

Zepto said that Bafna's appointment signifies major milestones in its growth and profitability metrics, where the company is now focusing on building an industry-leading finance team for its next phase of scale.

Bafna will take over the role in mid-May from Jitendra Nagpal who moved out of the company recently.

Bafna earlier served as the CFO at the wealth tech company, CoinSwitch Kuber. He has also spent a decade at IT services major Wipro.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)