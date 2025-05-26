Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday issued stringent directives to the excise department, mandating a zero-tolerance policy towards illicit liquor manufacturing, trade, and smuggling within the state.

The minister emphasised the need for unwavering vigilance and proactive measures to curb these illegal activities, particularly targeting habitual offenders.

Also Read | What Is Bharat Forecast System? Know All About the World's Highest-Resolution Weather Model Launched by the Ministry of Earth Sciences for Accurate Panchayat-Level Forecasts in India.

Addressing senior officers of the excise department during a review meeting held here, Cheema asserted that there would be no leniency in dealing with any lapses in enforcing the law.

He explicitly stated that any officer found negligent in their duty regarding the prevention of illicit liquor activities would face strict disciplinary action.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The FM underscored the importance of inter-departmental collaboration, directing excise officials to work in close coordination with the Punjab Police to effectively tackle the menace of illegal liquor.

He stressed the need for continuous monitoring of ongoing cases and proactive intelligence gathering to identify and neutralise spurious elements involved in the illicit liquor trade.

Furthermore, Cheema instructed the department to ensure meticulous follow-up of all court cases related to excise violations. He emphasised the government's commitment to achieving the maximum possible conviction rate to serve as a strong deterrent against such criminal activities.

A key area of focus highlighted by the minister was the strengthening of vigilance to prevent the smuggling of liquor into Punjab, particularly from Chandigarh.

He directed the department to implement robust mechanisms and intensify checks at border points and along potential smuggling routes.

In a directive aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability within the liquor distribution system, Cheema instructed the department to strictly ensure that the lifting of liquor from authorised sources is precisely equal to its counter sale.

This measure is intended to eliminate any scope for diversion of legally produced liquor into the illicit market.

Additional Chief Secretary (Excise) Vikas Pratap echoed the minister's sentiments and urged all field officials of the department to perform their duties with utmost dedication and integrity.

He emphasised that he would personally conduct a regular weekly review of the performance of all officers and officials to ensure effective implementation of the minister's directives and to maintain a sustained crackdown on illicit liquor activities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)