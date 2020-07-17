New Delhi, Jul 17: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received approval from Mexico's regulatory authority Cofepris to conduct clinical trials in the Latin American country with its biological therapy "Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b" for treatment of COVID-19.

Clinical and regulatory development of the therapy in COVID-19 is being executed in Mexico by Avant Santé Research Center S.A. de C.V., a contract research organisation (CRO) headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico.

It added that “this will be an open-label, randomised, comparator controlled study... to evaluate safety, efficacy and tolerability in patients with COVID-19”.

Zydus had earlier approached the Drug Controller General of India to investigate the role of Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b for COVID-19 and the clinical trials are now underway, the company said.

It is also working with the US Food and Drug Administration to open an investigational new drug application for Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b.

Earlier this month, Zydus Cadila had also received approval from Cofepris to test one of its lead research candidate Desidustat in the management of COVID-19.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading 1.14 per cent higher at Rs 365.05 apiece on BSE.

