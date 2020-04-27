Latur: 3 Contacts of 70-year-old COVID-19 Victim Test Positive

Latur, Apr 27 (PTI) Three people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday in Latur district in Maharashtra, all of whom are contacts of a 70-year-old woman who died of the infection in Udgir on Saturday, health officials said.

After contract tracing was carried out in the deceased woman's case, 26 samples were sent for testing, of which these three reports returned positive on Monday, said Dr Girish Thakur, Dean, Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical and Science Institute.

"Of the rest 23, reports of 18 are negative, two reports are inconclusive and testing will have to be done again, and three are awaited," he added.

