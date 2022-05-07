New Delhi (India), May 7 (ANI): Mother's Day is a unique day honouring mothers, who are sometimes neglected for their contributions. It's a day to celebrate her unselfish contributions to her children's achievements. It's also a day to express gratitude for that.

There is one human relationship that outperforms others. It's the bond that exists between a mother and her children, which is priceless as nothing compares to a mother's love, commitment, and devotion to her children. From the moment a child is born, the mother works to ensure that they are safe and that their personalities bloom. Mother's Day is celebrated to honour the contributions of all moms.

Also Read | Cristian Trujillo's Song Face to Face Enters Most Listened Songs in April 2022.

The date

Mother's Day is celebrated in a number of countries worldwide. However, not all countries celebrate it on the same day. It is observed on the second Sunday in May in numerous countries. India is one such country. In India, Mother's Day is on May 8 this year.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Bar Attendant Beats Man to Death For Throwing Food on Floor in Coimbatore; Arrested.

Historical context and significance

Mother's Day is a special occasion that honours all mothers, who are sometimes overlooked for their contributions.

While mothers have always held a unique position in Indian culture, the idea of celebrating Mother's Day was originally proposed in the early 1900s. According to some versions, Mother's Day was first observed in 1908 by a woman called Anna Jarvis in the United States, in honour of her mother, who had died three years previously. Several parts of the United States began honouring this day within a few years. It was made a national holiday by US President Woodrow Wilson in 1914.

Celebrations

People attempt to make sure that their mother is happy and enjoys her life regardless of when this day is observed around the world. They may surprise her with gifts, take her out to dinner, or even prepare a meal for her at home. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)