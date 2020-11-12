New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): As the festival of lights, Diwali, is just around the corner, millennials are looking forward to getting dressed up in their best ensemble on the auspicious occasion. However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, social gatherings and the family meetings would be less, but people are still engaging in the festivities - and adapting to the new normal - by hosting virtual zoom parties, and small get together.

And at such occasions, millennials are planning to ace their fashion game for these special get-togethers by experimenting with their clothing style.

Simran Paul, a 21 years old student, has planned her festival celebration differently this year amid the pandemic. "This Diwali is a different one, and because we cannot meet our family members like we used to, we have planned a Netflix party. We would go online and watch a movie together on a website which allows people to see movies remotely while it synchronizes the playback."

"It has a chatbox, so we can also chat while watching the movie which makes us feel together. There are also going to be lots of food and sweets, and playing cards, all while we are all dolled up of course!" she added.

Talking about her ensemble for the festival, Simran said, "I will be wearing a grey saree with floral print and accessorise with metallic silver jewellery."

"As we all know, this year's Diwali will be a little different. Meeting fewer people and no parties. For being minimalistic, I will be wearing an Indo western dress (long skirt, with a bright orange blouse) and accessorizing it with a gold belt and orange earrings which I am in love with. How can I forget my perfectly paired mask" said 25-year-old Rhea Sakhuja, who is pursuing her studies in Canada.

Surya Suri, Director of a premium made-in-India clothing brand shared about how the fashion trends are evolving, and how the millennials have moved beyond the traditional clothing.

"The current generation of millennials has moved beyond traditional clothing. It's in their lifestyle to experiment so they mix and match their attire. The approach towards reusability of traditional wears is also more practical now. They need more options to choose from. If they have to deck up for Diwali, it's no more a one-day occasion, rather a series of events," she said.

"And not only is this the most crucial time to go vocal for local, the style preferred today, which is a confluence of tradition and modernity, can be ensured only by a brand that understands India and its preferences. Hot pinks, reds, blues are in demand for unique colours have also been seen like florentine, red Lilac, Teal colours in trend are brighter than ever in style," added Suri.

Additti Jain, Founder, fashion e-commerce platform feels that festivities in the covid era are influenced by affordable high street fashion.

"It's a competitive market and these millennials are making sure they get high street and latest fashion at affordable prices. In this covid era where partying is at the back street, loungewear and activewear at its peak are pushed by all brands for everyone," she said.

"Even though these are trying and testing times, we have decided to keep up with the spirit of the festival of lights. I'll be dressing up, full glam and even though I am social distancing, my pictures will be going up on my social media," said Rashi Chaturvedi, a social media professional.

Talking about her past Diwali experiences, and how is it different this year, Chaturvedi said, "Before this pandemic, "I used to shop from the lovely local markets of Delhi to put together my Diwali outfit but this time I have been going gaga over all the festive collections that we have online and had finalised my outfit days ahead of Diwali. Fashion for me, like any other millennial, is an expression of my personality and I will be going yellow this Diwali to celebrate Hope in 2020, obviously with a customised mask matching with my outfit."

On the other hand, celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin feels that millennials have definitely become far more conscious than they already were. "Given that the festive season is just days ahead key trends for us are reworking our mother's saree to match our aesthetic."

She also mentioned social media influencer Komal Pandey who put out a video styling sarees with leather boots. "That's the way forward. Reworking vintage for you," Amiin said.

Even in the toughest times and amid the throes of the pandemic, the spirit of the festival is still beaming in people's heart, and they are adapting to the 'new normal' to keep themselves and the people around them safe. (ANI)

