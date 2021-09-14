Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Like many others, it seems like Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is also shocked to see reality TV star Kim Kardashian's undercover look at Met Gala 2021.

On Tuesday, Kim arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing Balenciaga shrouds over her face.

The social media sensation's all-black head-to-toe ensemble has been trending on social media since morning.

While some praised Kim for her out-of-the-box creativity, there's also a section of social media users who disliked her look.

Kareena has also expressed her views about Kim's ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kareena posted a picture of Kim's Met Gala look and wrote, "kya ho raha hai?'

Kareena's caption clearly indicates that she also got confused to see Kim in the undercover look at Met Gala 2021. (ANI)

