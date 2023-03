Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): It's that time of the year when most people want to play with colours. Or at least, the person expects a special one to bring some colour into his/her life. Old t-shirts, and ripped jeans tucked in one side of the cupboard, are now jostling to come out. Whether you are planning for a full-blown extravaganza at an outdoor staycation or an intimate terrace party with your closest ones, here are some of the tips to help you ace your holiday as well as a 'Holi'day party. It's time to load up those water balloons and pichkaris... Bring it on...

Put together a stylish invite: Not only is having a guest list an essential in helping you plan the budget, location, and other arrangements for your bash, a thoughtful invite can also help you set the tone for a truly joyous celebration. Propose a colour-based dress code to indulge your guests' creative side as you amp up the excitement for a day full of playful madness.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Fraudsters Dupe Woman of Rs 11 Lakh on Pretext of Providing 'Youtube Likes' Job, Five Arrested.

Ace the ambience for a colourful celebration: This Holi, double down on the vibrant vibe of the festival with the decor in bright hues that everyone remembers. Simple additions like colourful cushions or fragrant flower arrangements can instantly lighten the ambience by making your space pop out in dazzling tones. For a more inclusive and wholesome experience, don't hesitate in going the extra mile to celebrate the day with organic substitutes for gulaal from readily available ingredients like haldi or store-bought variants of flower-based colours.

Set up a refreshments corner to energize your guests: A refreshments corner stocked with an assortment of Indian mithais and refreshing thandais can make you a perfect host as holi is incomplete without some mouth-licking foods. If you want to make your guests feel special, make some home-made drinks and snacks which have a touch of your own.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Nantes, Ligue 1 2022-23 Clash? Here's the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

Tune in to a brighter celebration with thematic music and games: The right music and activities can really be the moodsetter of the party. Whether your Holi anthem is Baalam Pichkari or Cheap Thrills, load up your playlist with a mixed bag of festive hits that will surely be crowd-pleasers. For guests who like to avoid getting messy, holi-themed games would make for a great addition to the day. A simple game of find the coin where guests have to hunt for a coin in coloured water or a light-hearted round of pop the balloons can make for exciting icebreakers for your guests as well.

Holi is a celebration of liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds. Make it a memorable one. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)