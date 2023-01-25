Mumbai, January 25: India celebrates National Tourism Day on January 25 each year. The day is dedicated to raise awareness and promote tourism for the financial growth and development of the country. India is considered as one of the most popular and attractive tourist destinations in the world due to its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, eco-tourism, and mythological heritage.

The promotion and development of tourism in the country are being taken care of by the ministry of tourism. Since tourism is critical for the economic development of the country, the ministry of tourism takes all necessary measures to improve tourism at central, state, and public levels.

History

The history of tourism day in India dates back to the post-independence era. In 1948, India set up its first-ever Tourist Traffic Committee to promote tourism for the economic and financial development of the country. In 1958, India created its tourism department under the Ministry of Transport and Communication. This department was headed by the Deputy General in the rank of Joint Secretary.

Significance

World Tourism Day is celebrated on 27 September and in India, National Tourism Day is celebrated on 25 January. This celebration is about cultivating and creating awareness in society globally on the significance of tourism, and its social, political, financial, and also cultural worth and value.

Celebration

National Tourism Day is celebrated in the country with great enthusiasm and grandeur. Several events, workshops, seminars, and programs are held in different parts of the country to create awareness about the significance of tourism. National Tourism Day 2023 is usually celebrated on a national level and state level as well.

Various seminars, cultural events and other programmes are organised to promote tourism in the country. Many of these programmes are organised and arranged by local authorities to promote tourism in particular regions and areas.

