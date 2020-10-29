New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): They vowed to stay together, for better or for worse. As 2020 brought unprecedented times with the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, they stuck together -- some utilising the stay-at-home time in starting new ventures, some making the existing ones stronger like their relationship.

With the festival of couples, Karwa Chauth, round the corner, let's have a look at some innovative start-ups by husband-wife duos who have turned the pandemic into opportunity:

1. Celebees

A Kochi-based foodtech start-up, founded by Faizal M Khalid and Sunitha Faizal, Celebees was launched in 2019, not much before the pandemic struck the world. But the timing was right in view of the lockdown as the start-up is a marketplace for home-cooked meals, snacks, and beverages.

The start-up caters homemade and hygienic food in bulk to corporates, small, medium, and large office parties, birthdays, anniversaries, and so on. It also provides party accessories.

The start-up has been in demand amid the pandemic for home parties, festivals, and get-togethers.

2. YourShef

Another foodtech start-up founded by Mumbai-based Rishi Chhabria and Deepti Verma Chhabria, YourShef was conceptualised amidst the pandemic, noticing the need for safe and hygienic home-cooked food.

The start-up platform aggregates chefs and bakers from across the city and offers convenience to people who want to indulge in homemade food/bakes.

It's an initiative by Rishi and Deepti to empower passionate chefs to cater food from their own home kitchen and supports small-scale businesses.

The platform offers a wide variety of cuisines from regional to gourmet, healthy diet meals to vegan, and Indian mithais to international desserts.

3. Nimble Vision

Bengaluru-based Nimble Vision, founded by Chinnayya Math and Vaishali Chinnayya, has been working for conserving natural resources, believing that its optimal usage is the only way for sustainability, since 2019.

Nimble Vision builds IoT products for water measurement and conservation. According to the founders, the solution has already been deployed in apartment complexes, SEZs, office parks, hospitals, etc., across Bengaluru.

Amid the pandemic, it has built a mobile-based contactless thermometer to track COVID cases.

4. Save Well Being

Husband-wife duo Pallavi Bhardwaj and Sandeep Madhavan started Save Well Being in May 2020 after noticing a lack of healthy food and snacks in the market during the lockdown. The Noida-based start-up is an online marketplace for organic and pesticide-free food.

The duo infused Rs 15 lakh into the venture that now features a range of products, including sattu atta, sambar powder, roasted Bengal gram, rice flour, red rice, ragi flour, and quinoa, along with seasonal vegetables, fruits, honey, and other things.

The couple is now working to create awareness about healthy living and spread the word regarding their latest venture. Moving ahead, they hope to open brick-and-mortar stores in Delhi and Noida.

5. Fullonwedding

Bengaluru-based online wedding planning start-up Fullonwedding was founded by Khushbu Jagwani, along with her life partner Shalabh Jhalawad and brother Himanshu Jagwani in 2016.

Amid the pandemic, the start-up offers of a wide range of wedding services like venue search, design and decor have been coming in handy. In April 2018, Fullonwedding raised an undisclosed amount from a clutch of high net-worth individuals. (ANI)

