Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams attended the Met Gala 2021, dressed to the nines.

She was seen wearing a Gucci silver bodysuit, and to make her look special, she donned a pink feather-laden cape over her outfit.

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak in China: Man Who Tested Negative Ten Times May Be The Source of New Coronavirus Outbreak in Fujian.

The ace tennis player was accompanied by her husband Alexis Ohanian, who chose to wear a simple suit and silver bow tie. She even posted several pictures of her Met Gala look on her Instagram account.

The official theme of this year's event was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', leaving plenty of room for interpretation. (ANI)

Also Read | Happy Hindi Diwas 2021 Greetings, Messages & HD Images: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Photos, Telegram Quotes, GIFs and Photos to Celebrate the Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)