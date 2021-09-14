Russian ace tennis player Maria Sharapova was spotted partying with American sisters Serena Williams and Venus Williams at Met Gala 2021. The star-studded event was attended by various top athletes. The trio of these prominent women tennis players is rarely seen together so having spotted them on September 13, Monday, was a treat to their fans around the world. Maria Sharapova shared the picture on her Instagram handle where the trio looked ridiculously stylish and beautiful.

Check Out The Trio's Picture at Met Gala 2021:

I feel like I’m hallucinating. Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams took a picture together at the #MetGala!? What in the world?! pic.twitter.com/h57TYdwOBN — Max Gao • 高俊鹏 • #TIFF21 (@MaxJGao) September 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)