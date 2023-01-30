Kansas [US], January 30 (ANI): Findings from experts at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the University of Kansas may offer more precise instructions regarding the food you place on your plate if reducing weight was one of your 2023 resolutions.

Researchers tried to identify which aspects of meals were crucial for determining how many calories were consumed using data from prior studies. They discovered that three meal elements--meal energy density (i.e., calories per gramme of food), the quantity of "hyper-palatable" foods, and how rapidly the meals were consumed--consistently contributed to higher calorie intake across four different dietary patterns. The meals' protein composition also contributed to calorie consumption, but its impact was less consistent.

Also Read | Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Officially Declared Open by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

First described by KU scientist Tera Fazzino in 2019, hyper-palatable foods have specific combinations of fat, sugar sodium and carbohydrates--think of potato chips--that make them artificially rewarding to eat and harder to stop consuming.

"We wanted to know how hyper-palatable characteristics of foods, in combination with other factors, influenced how many calories a person consumed in a meal," said Fazzino, who is associate director of the Cofrin Logan Center for Addiction Research and Treatment at the KU Life Span Institute, and assistant professor in the KU Department of Psychology.

Also Read | Kolhapur Shocker: Teacher Makes Girl Students Watch Porn Video, Gets Transferred; Parents Demand Stricter Action.

Fazzino, together with researchers from the NIH's National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, wrote in the journal Nature Food that hyper-palatability increased the amount of energy consumed across four diet patterns: low-carbohydrate, low-fat, a diet based on unprocessed foods and one based on ultra-processed foods.

Diet recommendations for weight management could be informed by understanding how some foods result in people eating fewer calories without making them hungry. People are often advised to avoid energy-dense foods, such as cookies or cheese, that can lead to passive overeating. Instead, foods low in energy density -- like spinach, carrots and apples -- are often advised. But foods characterized as hyper-palatable may be less familiar to people, and they may be unknowingly adding them to their plate.

While hyper-palatable foods are sometimes also energy dense, the new study suggests that these hyper-palatable foods independently contribute to meal calorie intake. Fazzino said the findings add to a growing body of research that shows that hyper-palatability plays a role in the food choices that people make and in their weight.

"We hope to get the information about hyper-palatable foods out there for individuals to consider as they make dietary choices, and we hope that scientists continue to examine hyper-palatable characteristics as a potential factor influencing energy intake," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)