New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Trends, which is India's largest and fastest-growing apparel and accessories speciality chain of Reliance Retail, is celebrating India's 75th Independence Day with exciting offers.

On this occasion, Trends has come up with an exciting offer where customers can get up to 50 per cent discount and an additional 25 per cent discount if they shop for Rs.3499/- and above.

The array of offers in Trends don't stop here, as customers will be getting an assured gift if they shop for Rs.4999/- and above. HDFC bank credit or debit cardholders will get an additional 10 per cent discount on the purchase of Rs.3499/-

So, this Independence Day, binge shop with Trends 'FREEDOM DAY SALE'.

India's largest fashion destination is also the safest fashion destination. It has vaccinated 100 per cent of its store staff for maximum safety; hence customers can enjoy a totally safe and worry-free shopping experience.

Trends had embarked on the journey to democratize fashion in 2007, with its first store at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon.

Now, with over 1500 stores in more than 860 cities in the country, Trends has become India's favourite fashion shopping destination and is patronized by an average of two and a half lakh customers every day.

It also houses more than 100 national and international apparel, accessory and footwear brands, along with 20 own brands across men, women and children categories to fulfil every customer's needs. (ANI)

