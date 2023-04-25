Agartala (Tripura ) [India], April 25 (ANI): Nabanita Bhattacharjee, who represented Tripura at Femina Miss India 2023, has a dream to see girls of her state achieving big in their lives.

Speaking to ANI, Nabanita said, "I want to inspire and uplift women of Tripura to pursue their passion and fulfill their dreams. There are girls in Tripura who are struggling to get support from their families...I request them to support their daughters and let them spread their wings and show their talent to the world."

Nabanita also thanked her mother for being her pillar of support.

"I belong to a middle-class family and it was not at all easy for me to reach here. I thank my mother for being my support system always. Not only emotionally my mother also helped me financially. I am truly grateful," she added.

The 21-year-old is currently pursuing a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering. (ANI)

