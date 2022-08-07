New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): When words fail, music speaks! If you are not good at expressing your feelings to your loved ones and want to make your friends feel special this Friendship Day, then fret not. Our country's talented singers have created several songs that glorify friendship over the years.

From 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge' to 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', we have curated a list of songs to dedicate to your OG, Monica to your Rachel (or vice versa), or Jai to your Veeru.

Tere jaisa yaar kahan

Rajesh Roshan composed this evergreen friendship song for the film 'Yaraana'. The track was picturized on Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan. The song's heartfelt lyrics have propelled many other singers to sing it in their own versions.

Signature line: Tere jaisa yaar kahan ..Kahan aisa yaarana..Yaad karegi duniya..Tera mera afsana

Pyaar ke pal

KK is no more but he will always stay alive in our memory through his immortal songs. His 'Yaaron' and 'Pyaar ke pal' were the ultimate friendship songs that still remind us of our moments with school and college buddies.

Signature line: Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal..Kal yaad aayenge ke ye pal

Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge

This song from Sholay celebrates the true spirit of friendship. It was composed by the legendary RD Burman, sung by singer duo Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey and the lyrics were by Anand Bakshi. Credits also go to Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, aka Jai Veeru of Bollywood, for beautifully showcasing the real meaning of friendship.

Signature line: Yeh dosti ham nahi todenge, Todenge dam magar, tera saath na chhodenge

Dil chahta hai

This fun-filled track instantly reminds us of the strong bond between Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan in Dil Chahta Hai. Also, this track also inspires friends to make vacation plans in Goa.

Signature line: Dil chahta hai kabhi na beete chamkile din.. Dil chahta hai hum na rahe kabhi yaaron ke bin din

Atrangi yaari

This impassioned friendship song from Wazir should be on your playlist this Friendship Day. It tells how bond of friendship turns boring evenings into joyful and memorable moments. Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar's unique voices added a special magic to this track.

Signature line: Apni toh yaari atrangi hai re

Jaane nahin denge tujhe

This track in Sonu Nigam's voice is an emotional number from '3 Idiots' as this track shows how Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan took care of Sharman Joshi, who tried to commit suicide in the film.

Signature line: Jaane nahi denge tujhe jaane tujhe denge nahi jaane nahi denge tujhe

Purani jeans aur guitar

Old is gold and so does this song. This track automatically takes you back to the time when you had your best days of life with your school friends. The credit, of course, goes to Ali Haider for making it absolutely magical.

Signature line: Purani jeans aur guitar..Mohalle ki woh chhat ..Aur mere yaar

Tera yaar hoon main

This song from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety sheds light on the importance that friends bring to your life. Sung by Arijit Singh and Rochak Kohli, this song was picturised on Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh.

Signature line:Tere bina bewajah bekar hoon main Tera yaar hoon main

Yaar mod do

Sung by Punjabi singers Guru Randhawa, 'Yaar mod do' is a heart touching story of four friends who share a special bond with each other. Everything is perfect in their world until two of them meet with a serious road accident.

Signature line:Oh le lo paisa, te le lo pyaar...Mainu mere yaar mod do (ANI)

