Liquor, Cigarette Shops, Offices Open in Arunachal as Third Phase of Lockdown Begins with Relaxations

Itanagar, May 4 (PTI) A number of shops apart from those selling essentital commodities opened along with offices in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, as the country enetered the third phase of the lockdown with more relaxations.

Liquor shops, pan and cigarette stalls and a few garment shops opened shutters in the state for the first time since the coronavirus-induced lockdown came into force in March, officials said.

People made a beeline in front of wine shops here from the early hours but many were left disappointed as outlets ran out of stock.

"We are not in a position to meet the requirement of every customer due to limited stock," said Rinku Bora, owner of a wine shop at O Point Tinali here.

He, however, said things should normalise in the next few days.

Shops selling stationery items, cigarettes and betel leaves also witnessed queues since morning.

Officials said people adhered to all safety safety precautions, including social distancing and wearing of masks while visiting the shops.

Some government and private offices also started functioning with around 50 per cent staff.

Long queues were seen outside several bank branches at Itanagar, Naharlagun and Nirjuli, too.

"The state capital witnessed heavy traffic in the morning hours, especially in the Ganga area as people ventured out of their houses," Capital SP Tumme Amo said.

The state cabinet has convened a meeting on Monday to discuss about the modalities during the third phase of the lockdown till May 17.

"Though restrictions are relaxed in #Lockdown3, challenges still remain. Till there is no cure for #COVID19, we have to learn to live with it. To prepare ourselves for these very challenges, convened a cabinet sitting today on post 4th May lockdown implementation plan in Arunachal," Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote on Twitter.

