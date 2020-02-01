Liverpool Thrash Southampton 4-0 in Premier League

Liverpool [UK], Feb 1 (ANI): Liverpool thrashed Southampton 4-0 on Saturday at Anfield Stadium in the ongoing Premier League.The Reds kicked off the clash in a great manner as the side dominated the possession and made several attempts to score a goal. However, no goals were scored in the first half.The Hosts broke the deadlock in the 47th minute of the game as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored his second goal of the week.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson rose up to the occasion and scored a goal in the 64th minute of the match as the side extended their lead over Southampton to 2-0.In the 72nd minute of the match, Mohamed Salah scored a superb goal taking the scoreline to 3-0 in favour of Liverpool. Salah scored for the second time in 90th minute of the game.With this victory, Liverpool continue to dominate Premier League table and took the tally to 73 points.The Reds will next take on Norwich City on February 15 while Southampton will clash with Burnley FC on February 15. (ANI)

