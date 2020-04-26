Liverpool to Distribute Cookies to More Than 300 Pharmacies Across Merseyside Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Liverpool Football Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Liverpool, April 26: Liverpool on Saturday announced that the club will distribute batches of cookies to more than 300 pharmacies across Merseyside as a token of thanks for their hard work and dedication amid the coronavirus pandemic. The cookies will be delivered by staff volunteers from the club and LFC Foundation.

LFC Foundation director Matt Parish said this is a 'small token of our appreciation' for the frontline workers."This is just a small token of our appreciation and thanks to pharmacists and pharmacy staff who are working on the frontline daily, away from their families, and being so selfless to help provide essential support," Parish said in a statement. Aston Villa Players, Coaches Agree to Take 25% Pay Cut for Four Months Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

"We hope these treats put a smile on their faces and act as a reminder of our heartfelt thanks," he added.The global coronavirus tally has reached 2.8 million people. The deadly virus has claimed at least 200,000 lives worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

