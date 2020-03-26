Lockdown Violators Punished by Police in UP, Karnataka

Mau (Uttar Pradesh)/ Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday asked lockdown violators in Mau to do push-ups and squats as a punishment.In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, police personnel punished the violators of the lockdown.In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)

