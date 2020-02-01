Lucknow Police Arrest Seven for Holding Anti-CAA Protest Without Permission

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Police arrested seven persons for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Ghanta Ghar area without taking permission.The seven persons are identified as - Mohammad Tahir, Jugnu, Mohammad Shan Khan, Rahbar, Daood, Sawez, Tufail Siddiqui.The Thakurganj police station had on January 30 denied permission of protest to the seven persons."They tried to take out a candle march despite the enforcement of Section 144 in the area," police said in a release.The accused were arrested and cases under section 145, 147, 148, 283 and 353 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).The accused have been sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

