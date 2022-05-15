On the occasion of Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit's birthday, her husband Dr Shriram Nene penned a heartfelt birthday message for his 'soulmate'. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Shriram shared an adorable picture with the birthday girl. The 'Dhak Dhak girl' can be seen sporting a saree with beautiful accessories. While Shriram is seen wearing a black suit. Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: 8 Popular Movie Quotes of the Evergreen Actress as She Turns 55!

Addressing her as the 'most beautiful woman in the world', he wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world, my wife, my soulmate, my best friend! I love you so much and you deserve nothing but the absolute best.Wishing you a wonderful birthday and many amazing years to come, together. #HappyBirthday #Soulmates" As soon as he shared the post, netizens send warm birthday wishes to the actor. Madhuri Dixit And Shriram Nene Grooving To Tamma Tamma Is The Cutest Video You’ll See Today!

A fan wrote, "Happy birthday world beautiful lady," while another fan commented, "Happy birthday mam". Madhuri and Shriram got married in 1999.The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003 and the second child Ryan was born in 2005. Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the Netflix series 'The Fame Game' alongside Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.

