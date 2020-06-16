Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Crushed to Death by Tractor, 5 Arrested

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 10:58 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Crushed to Death by Tractor, 5 Arrested
Image Used for Representational Purpose Only | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Satna, June 16: A constable with Madhya Pradesh Police, Prabal Pratap Singh, was crushed to death by a tractor, allegedly involved in black marketing of diesel in Satna's Pathra village where he was investigating the matter, the police said. Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Crushed to Death by Tractor, 5 Arrested.

The incident took place on June 15 and five suspects have been taken into custody by the police for further investigation.

Also Read | Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Due to High Fever, Breathing Issues.

"Police have also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to arrest of the accused while Nayagaon police station in-charge Ashish Dhurve has been suspended after he told officers that the constable was killed in a road accident," said Satna Superintendent of Police (SP) Riyaz Iqbal. The SP had earlier said that four police teams have been formed to nab the accused. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

