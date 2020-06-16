Satna, June 16: A constable with Madhya Pradesh Police, Prabal Pratap Singh, was crushed to death by a tractor, allegedly involved in black marketing of diesel in Satna's Pathra village where he was investigating the matter, the police said. Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Crushed to Death by Tractor, 5 Arrested.

The incident took place on June 15 and five suspects have been taken into custody by the police for further investigation.

"Police have also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to arrest of the accused while Nayagaon police station in-charge Ashish Dhurve has been suspended after he told officers that the constable was killed in a road accident," said Satna Superintendent of Police (SP) Riyaz Iqbal. The SP had earlier said that four police teams have been formed to nab the accused. Further investigation is underway.

