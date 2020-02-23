Madrid Striker Eden Hazard Suffers Ankle Fracture

Madrid [Spain], Feb 23 (ANI): Spanish football club Real Madrid on Sunday confirmed that club's striker Eden Hazard suffered an ankle fracture.Hazard limped out after 67 minutes against Levante on Saturday, in his second back after a previous three-month absence due to a hairline crack in his foot."Following the tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula. His recovery will continue to be assessed," the club said in a statement.The distal fibula is the most common bone to be broken in the ankle and typically takes a recovery time of three to four months, throwing the former Chelsea star's participation at Euro 2020 into doubt.Madrid lost to Levante on Saturday and will now face Manchester City in the first-leg clash of the Champions League on February 27. (ANI)

