Maha Cop Threatens to Self-immolate After Being Transferred

Nagpur, Jan 27 (PTI)A Nagpur policeman sent a letter to his superiors on Sunday seeking permission to commit self- immolation as he was pained after being transferred along with almost 40 others for inability to solve a series of thefts in the city's Zone IV police area, an official said.

However, head constable Sandip Sharad Gundalwar (52) of Hudkeshwar police station has been told that his grievances would be looked into and has been persuaded against taking any drastic step, said DCP Nirmala Devi.

He was transferred on January 25 for failure to crack a case of January 23 in which a woman was stabbed while on a morning walk and looted, an official said.

