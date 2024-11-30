Amid ongoing suspense regarding the appointment of Maharashtra's new Chief Minister, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed on Saturday, November 30, that the new government will be formed on December 5. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at 5 PM at Azad Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to be present at the event. "The oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government will be held in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. It will take place on December 5, 2024, in the presence of PM Narendra Modi," Bawankule said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held on December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

Maharashtra CM Oath-Taking Ceremony Date

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, "... The oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government, will be held in Mumbai's Azad Maidaan, in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, on 5 December 2024..." pic.twitter.com/MKJNhUvqoO — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

