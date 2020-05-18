Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and 8 Other Newly Elected MLCs to Take Oath As Members of Legislative Council at 1 PM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 18: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight other newly-elected MLCs will take oath as Members of Legislative Council at 1 pm on Monday.

The nine candidates were on May 14 elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council. The poll results were declared as only nine nominations were filed for nine seats. Besides Thackeray, his party colleague Neelam Gorhe was also elected, among others. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Files His Nomination For Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections 2020, to be Elected Unopposed.

Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke, Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil and Ramesh Karad were elected from BJP.

