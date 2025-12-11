Jalgaon, December 11: A massive fire that broke out at the Tibak Irrigation factory in the MIDC area of Jalgaon on Wednesday evening has been brought under control, officials said. According to District Disaster Management Officer NT Rawal, the fire control room received information about the blaze around 9 PM. He added that the factory manufactures irrigation equipment and uses a large quantity of plastic material, due to which the fire spread rapidly. Maharashtra: Fire Breaks out in Bhiwandi Commercial Complex in Thane, No Casualties.

Massive Blaze at Tibak Irrigation Factory in MIDC

#WATCH | Jalgaon, Maharashtra | A fire broke out in a factory located in the MIDC area of Jalgaon. Fire tenders are present at the scene. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rOtqwEzPyI — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2025

"A call came to the control room at 9 PM. There was a big fire. The fire tender is present here. The fire has been almost brought under control. There is no information on any casualties. This is the Tibak Irrigation factory, where a lot of plastic is used, so the fire spread a lot more," Rawal told ANI. As of now, there are no reports of casualties or injuries from the incident. Firefighting operations are still underway, and further details are awaited.

