Man Arrested in Noida for Duping Job Seekers

Noida (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) The Noida Police cyber cell has arrested a man here for allegedly duping hundreds of people into sending him money on the pretext of getting them jobs in leading private companies, officials said on Wednesday.

Accused Pawan Kumar, a native of Dehradun, would create email ids and websites with names similar to companies like Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, etc., to trap gullible job seekers, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ashok Kumar Singh said.

"He would approach unemployed people online and tell them that their CV or resume has been selected for some job in these companies. Eventually, he would interact with them via email as well as WhatsApp and ask them to transfer some amount of money in an e-wallet for registration, medical insurance, life insurance, etc. This way, he has duped hundreds of people," Singh told reporters here.

The officer said a complaint was received at Phase 2 police station in 2018, in which a woman had alleged that she had been cheated in the same way.

An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (fraud) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) along with the Information Technology (IT) Act and the cyber cell began its investigation that led to Kumar's arrest on Tuesday, he added.

The police have seized his laptop, four mobile phones and eight sim cards which are being examined and further proceedings were underway, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)