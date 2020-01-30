Man Held After Three Years for Killing Wife, Daughter

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was arrested by Panvel police in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife and the six-year-old daughter three years ago.

Shrimant Anna Nagargoje, resident of Satara, was nabbed by the police from Panaji in Goa, an official said.

Nagargoje was working in a restaurant in Panaji under a false identity, he said.

His wife Sushma (30) had been found dead on JNPT- Kalamboli road on July 13, 2016. His daughter's body was found on Gavhanphata-Chirner road on the same day.

Initially, accidental death cases were registered, but autopsy established that both had been murdered, the police official said.

Nagargoje was absconding since the day of the incident, and the police suspected that he was involved in the murders.

After getting a tip-off about his whereabouts, he was picked up from Panaji, said Ajaykumar Landge, senior police inspector of Panvel police station.

The probe revealed tha Nagargoje, who suspected that his wife was in a relationship with another man, killed both of them, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

