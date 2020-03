Indore (MP), Mar 26 (PTI) Test report of a 65-year-old man who died here on Wednesday confirmed that he had contracted coronavirus, a local health official said on Thursday evening.

It took the death toll of COVID-19 patients in the Madhya Pradesh to two.

Earlier, a woman coronavirus patient, resident of Ujjain, had died at Indore government hospital.

