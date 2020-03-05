Man, Wife Arrested for Supplying Beef in UP Town

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 5 (PTI) A man and his wife were arrested for allegedly supplying beef in Chosana town in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

During a raid on Wednesday, 40 kg of beef was seized from a fridge in their house. The man was also booked for cow slaughter, said Ravinder Kumar, who is the in-charge of an outpost under the Jhinjhana police station. PTI CORR

