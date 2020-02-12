Manchester City's Premier League Fixture Against West Ham Scheduled for Feb 19

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Manchester City's match against West Ham United in the ongoing Premier League has been rescheduled for February 19.The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City confirmed on Twitter.Manchester City's match against West Ham was earlier scheduled for February 9, but the game was postponed due to extreme weather conditions caused by Storm Ciara.With the match being played on February 19, the break period for both City and West Ham has been shortened. All Premier League teams have been granted a two-week break in February, but the match will force both teams to come out of their break prematurely.This Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham falls on the same day as Champions League's round-of-16 ties.City has a busy fixture list as they have Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup fixtures to contend within the next three weeks.Guardiola's team is in second place in the Premier League after 25 matches. West Ham, on the other hand, are in the bottom three. (ANI)

