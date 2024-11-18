Imphal, November 18: Amid curfew being imposed in Imphal West and Imphal East, the Government of Manipur, Secretariat Higher and Technical Education Department declared the closure of institutions, colleges including state universities in these districts till Tuesday. The decision has been taken in consultation with the Home Department, Government of Manipur.

Order from Secretariat Higher and Technical Education Department said, "In view of the curfew imposed by District Magistrate in many of the Districts and considering the safety of the students and teacher, it is hereby ordered that all the Government Institutions/Government Aided Colleges under Higher & Technical Education Department, Government of Manipur including State Universities in the Districts where curfew has been imposed shall remain closed for 2(two) days w.e.f November 18 to November 19." Manipur Violence: Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Situation, Directs Officials To Take Proactive Steps.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation of three key cases linked to the recent violence that took place in Manipur in the first two weeks of this month, resulting in the loss of lives and widespread disruption of public order. The agency took over these cases from Manipur Police following a recent directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as the violent activities linked to the three cases had caused incidents escalating in the hilly state leading to fatalities and significant social unrest.

The first case was registered at Jiribam Police Station on November 8, 2024, regarding the murder of a woman in the Jiribam area by armed militants. Meanwhile, the second case was registered at Borobekra Police Station on November 11, 2024, linked to the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post (A-company, 20th Battalion) located at Jiribam's Jakuradhor Karong by armed militants. The third case was registered at Borobekra Police Station on November 11, 2024, linked to the burning of houses and killing of civilians in the Borobekra area. Manipur Violence: NIA Takes Over Three Violence Cases Occurred in November 2024.

Earlier on Sunday, the ongoing violence in Manipur escalated once again, leading the Manipur police to impose a curfew in both Imphal West and Imphal East districts. The curfew was declared, following the discovery of six dead bodies. As a result of the rising violence, the state government also suspended internet services across seven districts. Security has been tightened, particularly around the residence of Chief Minister Biren Singh and the Raj Bhavan, with limited vehicle movement seen in the affected areas.

