Manish Kaushik Qualifies for Olympics, Ninth Indian Boxer to Book Place

Amman [Jordan], Mar 11 (ANI): Indian boxer Manish Kaushik (63kg) on Wednesday secured a Tokyo Olympic ticket after defeating Harrison Garside of Australia in a box-off at the Asian Qualifiers here. Kaushik eased past the Commonwealth Games gold medallist Garside by 4-1 and became the ninth pugilist to qualify for the Olympics. This is India's highest representation ever in the competition.The top six in the 63kg category were entitled to Olympic berths in the ongoing event. Both Kaushik and Garside had lost in the quarterfinals.Eight Indian boxers have already cemented their place in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning respective quotas. (ANI)

