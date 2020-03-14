Masks Being Made in Mathura, Barabanki Jails to Save Inmates from Coronavirus

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, masks are being prepared by inmates themselves in Mathura and Barabanki jails on a daily basis.DG, Prisons, Anand Kumar said: "500 masks are being made by the inmates in Mathura and Barabanki jails every day. Instructions have been given to prepare masks in other jails as well."He said that several jails in the state including Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Noida, and Barabanki will start making preventive masks."Jails in Ghaziabad, Firozabad and Noida will start making masks in next 24 hours," he said.Kumar has given the instructions to prepare masks in all district jails. Masks being prepared in jails will be distributed to inmates. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)