Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor is set to star in a new comedy being developed at NBC network. According to Variety, the project is part of Trainor's overall deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment. Meghan Trainor and Husband Daryl Sabara Welcome Their First Child Together, Couple Name Their Newborn Son ‘Riley’ (See Pics).

The "All about the bass" hitmaker will star in and help develop the sitcom, but there are no writers attached yet. In addition to NBC, the deal will also comprise of projects across scripted and unscripted content for NBCU's other network, cable, streaming and syndication programming outlets. Meghan Trainor on Her Pregnancy: ‘I’ve Been Crushing It, It’s like a Game for Me and I’m Winning’.

This includes Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock.

