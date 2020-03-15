Melbourne Renegades Extend Michael Klinger's Contract as Head Coach

Melbourne [Australia], Mar 15 (ANI): Big Bash League (BBL) side Melbourne Renegades have extended Michael Klinger's contract as the head coach of the side.The contract has been extended for two more BBL seasons, cricket.com.au reported.Klinger was signed by Melbourne Renegades on a one-year deal to replace title-winning coach Andrew McDonald as he joined the Australia men's teams as an assistant to Justin Langer shortly before the 2019 season.Renegades' skipper Aaron Finch had backed Klinger as the head coach of the side after the conclusion of the BBL's ninth edition."He's been outstanding. It's disappointing that the results haven't gone our way. Not much has changed from last year. We just managed to win those 50-50 games and get over the line in close ones and go on and win the final," cricket.com.au had quoted Finch as saying.Renegades managed to win just three matches from 14 in the ninth edition of the BBL. (ANI)

